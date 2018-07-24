This Is Us adds Daredevil actor Rob Morgan to season 3 cast

Dan Snierson
July 24, 2018 at 08:00 PM EDT

This Is Us is getting political in season 3. At least on a local level.

NBC’s hit family drama has cast Rob Morgan in a recurring role, the network has confirmed. Morgan — who starred in the Oscar-nominated film Mudbound — will play Solomon Brown, a sharp, charming, church-going city councilman in Philadelphia who works in the district in which William (Ron Cephas Jones) lived. In season 2, William’s son, Randall (Sterling K. Brown), bought William’s building with his wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), and the couple are overseeing its renovation as they hope to give back to the community, so it’s possible that Solomon will be sharing scenes with the two of them (or perhaps even the now-deceased William in a flashback scene).

Morgan’s TV credits include Daredevil, Stranger Things, Luke Cage, and Godless. Among his upcoming big-screen projects is the Tom Hanks World War II movie Greyhound.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news of Morgan’s casting.

The guest cast of This Is Us also includes Gerald McRaney, Denis O’Hare, Ron Howard, Debra Jo Rupp, Elizabeth Perkins, and Katey Sagal. Season 3 kicks off Sept. 25.

Sterling K. Brown dropped some hints about season 3 right here, while Susan Kelechi Watson shared some intel over here.

