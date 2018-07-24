Stephen Colbert mocks Trump for 'punching caps lock and flooring it' with Iran tweet

type TV Show Current Status In Season

Stephen Colbert isn’t convinced President Donald Trump‘s response to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani over Twitter was the proper “way to deal with a hostile foreign leader.” He added, “It’s barely the way to deal with a coworker who keeps stealing your yogurt from the fridge.”

Rouhani had addressed diplomats in Tehran by saying the U.S. “must understand that war with Iran is the mother of all wars and peace with Iran is the mother of all peace,” as reported by CNN.

In response, Trump went on Twitter “punching caps lock and flooring it,” Colbert quipped.

“To Iranian President Rouhani,” Trump tweeted Sunday night. “NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!”

“Yes, be cautious!” Colbert lampooned. “You cross Donald Trump, you’re gonna get what other dictators got: a friendly summit, a handshake, and if you’re not careful, an invitation to the White House.”

To demonstrate his earlier remark that this isn’t even the way to deal with hostile coworkers, the Late Show host read a note to the hypothetical yogurt-stealer in the style of Trump’s tweet.

It read: “To the person who keeps stealing my yogurt: NEVER, EVER TOUCH MY YOPLAIT WHIPS AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER THE CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT THE BREAKROOM HAVE SUFFERED BEFORE. I AM NO LONGER A PAYROLL ASSISTANT WHO WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED THEFT OF MY HEALTHY DESSERT ALTERNATIVES. BE CAUTIOUS!”

