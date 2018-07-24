Trixie Mattel, Katya to reunite for special RuPaul's DragCon panel

Oh, hoooooney! This news has us more excited than Katya landing a Contact reference.

EW can exclusively reveal The Trixie & Katya Show‘s namesake superstars will reunite for the first time since Katya’s entertainment hiatus during a special panel at RuPaul’s DragCon New York.

Details about the panel are still under wraps, but Trixie Mattel and Katya — both fan-favorite queens who rose to prominence as contestants on season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race — have provided a cryptic statement on the planned affair, teasing “coverage you can count on from women you can trust” for their reunion.

EW can also exclusively reveal that Younger star Nico Tortorella will attend RuPaul’s DragCon NYC for a panel presentation, joining previously announced attendees Blair St. Clair (who will front a Broadway-inspired “Morning Makeover” panel with Hairspray‘s Nikki Blonsky), season 10 champion Aquaria, Michelle Visage, and Mama Ru herself, among others to be announced.

On Jan. 15, Katya (real name Brian McCook) revealed her intention to break from performing — including temporarily vacating her cohosting gig on Viceland’s The Trixie & Katya Show — in a lengthy Instagram Live post, during which she discussed (in French) her past struggles with substance abuse and her need to recover from an exhausting work schedule. She later revealed that she suffered a mental breakdown after relapsing and returned to social media on March 18 — three days after Trixie (real name Brian Firkus) was crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 3.

“I’m ok. I’m not dying because I want to live,” her original statement read. “But I need to take vacations, like a normal person. The people who are listening will understand, can understand. And that’s all I wanted to say, that’s all…. I don’t have a drug crisis right now, because I’m sober. I’m taking care of myself today. And that is the reason why I’m happy.”

RuPaul’s DragCon New York takes place Friday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Sept. 30 at the Javits Center in Manhattan. For ticketing information and an updating list of panels and events, head here.