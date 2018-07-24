The FYI team is officially back together!

Production is underway on the much-talked-about revival of Murphy Brown, which will include Candice Bergen reprising her iconic role. After posing for their first official cast photo, the actors attended their first table read on Tuesday morning in New York — and EW has the exclusive first look!

CBS

Changes have definitely happened in Murphy’s world since the show’s original 10-season original run from 1988-1998. Murphy now has an eponymous morning show and a grown son named Avery (Jake McDorman), who’s also a journalist. A chip off the old block? Maybe … maybe not.

“It’s an incredible thing when you can step away from something you care so much about, and now, 20 years later, it’s as if not a day has passed,” Creator/Executive Producer Diane English tells EW. “It was such a special morning laughing with some of my favorite people.”

Jojo Whilden/CBS

Jojo Whilden/CBS

Jojo Whilden/CBS

In January, CBS announced it ordered 13 episodes of the groundbreaking sitcom that would also bring back Faith Ford as Corky Sherwood, Joe Regalbuto as Frank Fontana, and Grant Shaud as Miles Silverberg. Diane English, the comedy’s original executive producer and showrunner, is back as well.

The new version will bow Sept. 27 at 9:30 p.m.

To see the rest of CBS’ premiere dates, click here.