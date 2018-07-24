Madam Secretary has (finally!) cast Hillary Clinton

Madam Secretary/Twitter
Lynette Rice
July 24, 2018 at 02:41 PM EDT

Madam Secretary

The woman who inspired the drama will finally appear on it, too.

The CBS drama announced Tuesday via Twitter that former Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton, Colin Powell, and Madeleine Albright will appear in the season 5 premiere of Madam Secretary.

This is a first for Clinton but not for Albright, who appeared on the show in 2015. It’s the perfect place for former secretaries of state to drop by since Tea Leoni  plays Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord on the drama.

It’ll be a big year for Elizabeth. At the end of last season, she revealed her plans to run for president. Executive producer/creator Barbara Hall told EW that this coming season will be about the State Department, because she still has her job. But we will pull back the curtain on what the process is, once someone decides to run. We really like to reveal process on this show, so we’ll will start the research and do stories about what she discovers along the way.”

