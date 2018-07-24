An A-list team has assembled for a limited series depicting the romantic and creative partnership between legendary director-choreographer Bob Fosse and actress Gwen Verdon, EW has confirmed. The untitled drama, which FX has picked up for an eight-episode run, is executive-produced by Tony-winning Hamilton alums Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail, and is set to star Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and Oscar nominee Michelle Williams in the principal roles.

The series will be based on Fosse, Sam Wasson’s critically acclaimed 2013 biography. Fosse (Rockwell), perhaps best known for helming Cabaret, was a visionary filmmaker and one of theater’s most influential choreographers and directors; Verdon (Williams) was the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Together they changed the face of American entertainment — at a perilous cost. Per FX, the show will featuring Fosse’s original choreography and explore “the hidden corners of show business, the price of pursuing greatness, and the suffering inflicted in the name of art.”

Steven Levenson, who wrote the Tony-winning book for the musical Dear Evan Hansen, serves as showrunner and writer of the premiere episode; he’s also an executive producer alongside Williams and Rockwell. Kail will direct the premiere episode, and Nicole Fosse, daughter of Fosse and Verdon, is on-hand as a co-executive producer.

“We are over the moon about this dream team we’ve assembled for this incredible series,” co-president of FX programming Nick Grad said. “Tommy, Steven, and Lin are the perfect team to tell the story of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, and we’re so thrilled to have Sam and Michelle playing these iconic roles.”

“Bob Fosse ignited a revolution in American dance, theater, and film,” added Miranda, Kail, and Levenson in a joint statement. “But, in contrast to the well-worn myth of the visionary artist working in solitude, Fosse’s work would not have been possible without Gwen Verdon, the woman who helped to mold his style — and make him a star. We are honored to work with the incredible team at FX and Fox 21, and these two extraordinary actors, to tell the story of this remarkable couple, and the complicated, fascinating relationship between them.”

The untitled Fosse-Verdon limited series will begin production in the fall for a 2019 launch.