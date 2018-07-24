When to expect the return of Grey's Anatomy and the Conners (without Roseanne Barr)

Fifteen seasons of Grey’s Anatomy: That’s a record!

And that’s why Shondaland is prepping a two-hour premiere for the TGIT drama this fall that’ll also serve as a hefty lead-in for the fifth season return of How to Get Away With Murder.

And Roseanne won’t be back, but her family will; The Conners will show up back in Lanford, Illinois in October.

Here are ABC’s fall premiere dates. New shows are in bold.

MONDAY, SEPT. 24

8-10 p.m. Dancing With the Stars (Season 27 premiere)

10-11 p.m. The Good Doctor (Season 2 premiere)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26

8-8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs (Season 6 premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. American Housewife (Season 3 premiere; new time)

9-9:30 p.m. Modern Family (Season 10 premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. Single Parents (Series premiere)

10-11 p.m. A Million Little Things (Series premiere)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 27

8-10 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy (Season 15 premiere)

10-11 p.m. How to Get Away With Murder (Season 5 premiere)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 30

7-8 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 29 premiere)

THURSDAY, OCT. 4

9-10 p.m. Station 19 (Season 2 premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 5

8-8:30 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat (Season 5 premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. Speechless (Season 3 premiere; new night)

9-10 p.m. Child Support (Season 2 premiere; new time)

SUNDAY, OCT. 7

8-10 p.m. Dancing With the Stars: Juniors (Series premiere)

10-11 p.m. Shark Tank (Season 10 premiere)

SUNDAY, OCT. 14

10-11 p.m. The Alec Baldwin Show (Series premiere)

TUESDAY, OCT. 16

8-8:30 p.m. The Conners (Series premiere)

8:30-9 p.m. The Kids Are Alright (Series premiere)

9-9:30 p.m. black-ish (Season 5 premiere)

9:30-10 p.m. Splitting Up Together (Season 2 premiere)

10-11 p.m. The Rookie (Series premiere)