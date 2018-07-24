When to expect the return of Grey's Anatomy and the Conners (without Roseanne Barr)

Fifteen seasons of Grey’s Anatomy: That’s a record!
And that’s why Shondaland is prepping a two-hour premiere for the TGIT drama this fall that’ll also serve as a hefty lead-in for the fifth season return of How to Get Away With Murder.
And Roseanne won’t be back, but her family will; The Conners will show up back in Lanford, Illinois in October.
Here are ABC’s fall premiere dates. New shows are in bold.
MONDAY, SEPT. 24
8-10 p.m. Dancing With the Stars (Season 27 premiere)
10-11 p.m. The Good Doctor (Season 2 premiere)
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26
8-8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs (Season 6 premiere)
8:30-9 p.m. American Housewife (Season 3 premiere; new time)
9-9:30 p.m. Modern Family (Season 10 premiere)
9:30-10 p.m. Single Parents (Series premiere)
10-11 p.m. A Million Little Things (Series premiere)
THURSDAY, SEPT. 27
8-10 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy (Season 15 premiere)
10-11 p.m. How to Get Away With Murder (Season 5 premiere)
SUNDAY, SEPT. 30
7-8 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 29 premiere)
THURSDAY, OCT. 4
9-10 p.m. Station 19 (Season 2 premiere)
FRIDAY, OCT. 5
8-8:30 p.m. Fresh Off the Boat (Season 5 premiere)
8:30-9 p.m. Speechless (Season 3 premiere; new night)
9-10 p.m. Child Support (Season 2 premiere; new time)
SUNDAY, OCT. 7
8-10 p.m. Dancing With the Stars: Juniors (Series premiere)
10-11 p.m. Shark Tank (Season 10 premiere)
SUNDAY, OCT. 14
10-11 p.m. The Alec Baldwin Show (Series premiere)
TUESDAY, OCT. 16
8-8:30 p.m. The Conners (Series premiere)
8:30-9 p.m. The Kids Are Alright (Series premiere)
9-9:30 p.m. black-ish (Season 5 premiere)
9:30-10 p.m. Splitting Up Together (Season 2 premiere)
10-11 p.m. The Rookie (Series premiere)
