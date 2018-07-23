Two fan-favorite Queer Eye couples enjoy a double date

Netflix’s Queer Eye keeps on bringing the romance.

The makeover show is doing much more than giving people new looks and leases on life; it’s also bringing couples together. On Sunday, the show’s official Instagram page posted a photo of season 1’s Tom Jackson and Abby Parr and season 2’s William Mahnken and Shannan Eller out enjoying a double date — we’re sure many stories about the Fab Five were exchanged over appetizers.

“Omg the crossover episode we never knew we needed,” read the post on Queer Eye‘s Instagram. “Tom, Abby, William and Shannan went out for a double date last night and it was the cutest thing ever!❤️❤️.”

One the first season of the show, with the help of Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness, Jackson found the confidence to get back with his ex Abby and ended up marrying her for the second time back in March. On season 2, the Fab Five helped Mahnken plan his proposal to his then-girlfriend Eller. Leading up to the double date at a Mexican restaurant in Georgia, Mahnken couldn’t help but share his excitement for the crossover on Instagram, teasing “Just a few hours away from the biggest event of this afternoon!!!”

Seasons 1 and 2 of Queer Eye are available to stream on Netflix now.