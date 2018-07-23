Every year, The CW’s Arrowverse never fails to disappoint when it comes to making a splash at San Diego Comic-Con, and this year was no exception. Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow all released new Comic-Con trailers that debuted exciting new footage from their upcoming seasons (the ring! A unicorn!), and there’s definitely a lot to talk about. (Alas, Black Lightning‘s presentation didn’t include a first look at season 2).

Below, we break down the best and most exciting moments from the new trailers.

Arrow teases a thrilling prison shower fight

Last week, Arrow star Stephen Amell tweeted that he was “singularly proud” of an action scene in the season 7 premiere, and we finally have an idea of what he’s talking about. In the trailer above, we see Oliver Queen — who went to prison at the end of season 6 — fighting off assailants in the prison showers. What little we see of the entire fight is thrilling, brutal, and a reminder that it’s insane that this show has never earned an Emmy nomination for its excellent stunt work (The season 7 premiere is actually directed by the show’s stunt coordinator-turned-director James Bamford). “That was eight hours of hard fighting. I’m very proud of that,” Amell told EW when he came by our Comic-Con studio on Saturday. Dear Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, give this show’s stunt team a damn Emmy nomination already!

Other highlights from the trailer: A first look at the returns of Bronze Tiger (Michael Jai White), Derek Sampson (Cody Runnels), and Danny “Brick” Brickwell (Vinnie Jones); a new archer comes to town; and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) defending William.

Nora gives both The Flash and fans a long-awaited gift from the comics

Sure, The Flash‘s new trailer gives us a first look at season 5 big bad Cicada, played by Chris Klein; however, the most exciting moment is hands down when Barry puts on the iconic Flash ring. In the comics, Barry uses this ring to quickly change into his costume, which is housed inside of it, and fans have been waiting for this fun bit of Flash mythology to pop up on the show since it premiered five years ago. In the trailer, Barry and Iris’ (Candice Patton) future daughter Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) gives her father the ring because his suit was destroyed in last season’s finale and he needs something to wear in order to save the day. This probably also explains why Barry’s wearing his season 1 Flash costume, too.

Other highlights from the trailer: A sneak peek at Keiynan Lonsdale’s last turn as Kid Flash (for now); and an ominous first look at Cicada and his mysterious lightning bolt-shaped blade.

Agent Liberty and a mysterious figure arrive in Supergirl season 4 trailer

Supergirl‘s season 4 trailer effectively establishes Sam Witwer’s Agent Liberty as a different and more grounded form of evil even though we only see his silhouette. Witwer’s trailer-long voiceover, which lays out his bigoted and anti-alien stance, is particularly chilling because he evokes some of the xenophobic rhetoric we hear in the news every day. However, the first look at season 4 wasn’t all bad. On the other side of things, it also gave us a first look at the new super suit that Kara (Melissa Benoist) will don at some point this season. (Does Kara’s new supersuit remind anyone else of Superboy-Prime’s suit from Infinite Crisis?)

Other highlights from the trailer: Alex and Brainiac 5 working together at the DEO; Alex’s new haircut.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow screw ‘things up for the more magical’

One of the things that makes DC’s Legends of Tomorrow so much fun is that it’s not afraid to indulge its every whim, no matter how silly it may be. For example, look at the new season 4 trailer, which sees the titular band of screw-ups heading to Woodstock, where they find a unicorn! Yes, a bloody unicorn! The mythical horse’s mere presence means the Legends messed up again, much to Sara’s disappointment because she was enjoying being heroes; however, Nate has a far more positive view of the situation. “We just screwed things up for the better this time. We screwed things for the more magical,” he says in the clip. Honestly, we don’t disagree with him.

Other highlights from the trailer: Constantine‘s (Matt Ryan) return; confirmation Sara and Ava are still together; and a very meta exchange between the Legends at the end of the promo.