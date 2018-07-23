Abbi Jacobson hopes Broad City final season brings some happiness amidst 'f---ing insane' times

type TV Show genre Comedy run date 01/22/14 performer Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer, Hannibal Buress broadcaster Comedy Central Current Status In Season

For at least a half-hour per week, Abbi Jacobson hopes the upcoming final season of Broad City can bring happiness during an otherwise “f—ing insane” time.

Broad City hasn’t shied away from politics as season 3 featured Hillary Clinton, while season 4 had Donald Trump’s name bleeped out and an episode where Ilana (Ilana Glazer) sought help after going orgasm-less since the election. And ahead of season 5, the country has only become more divided.

“The state of the world is f—ing insane; it’s like hard to go on social media, it’s hard to go on any news source, it’s just hard to be around right now,” Jacobson tells EW. “And I just want to make this last season something that people can watch and kind of be happy for 21 minutes and 15 seconds, that’s kind of my goal.”

After starting as a web series in 2010 and moving to Comedy Central as a full-fledged series in 2014, Jacobson and Glazer have decided to end Broad City with the upcoming fifth season.

“We’ve been talking about it for probably a year before we made the decision,” shares Jacobson. “This show should not go on forever. These characters are so based on us and it’s really about New York when you’re in your 20’s and this fleeting moment of time. I’m 34, Ilana is 31 — and I know we look way younger. It’s our baby and we wanted to retain all of our creative juices and enthusiasm, and if it kept going, it just sort of felt like it wasn’t going to be able to do that.”

The end is starting to feel real for Jacobson now that they’ve completed work on all of the final season scripts and production has recently started up. “We want to go out on a bang,” she declares. “We’ve already done table reads for it and it’s bittersweet, but it feels very true to the characters.”

The final season of Broad City is set to air in early 2019.