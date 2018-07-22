Comic-Con 2018: Watch the Supernatural season 13 highlight reel

type TV Show genre Sci-fi, Drama run date 09/13/05 performer Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins broadcaster The CW seasons 14 tvpgr TV-14

It’s one thing to say that a lot has happened during 13 seasons of Supernatural, but it’s another to remember how much happened just last year. In season 13 alone, the show brought back new versions of a number of beloved characters, from Kevin Tran to Charlie. The season also served as the introduction to Jack, Lucifer’s son and a lover of nougat. Then you’ve also got other worlds, a Wayward Sisters backdoor pilot (R.I.P.), “Scoobynatural,” and that whole business where Michael took over Dean’s body.

With all that in mind, for Supernatural’s season 14 Comic-Con panel, the show’s producers put together a highlight reel of the previous year, set to Motorhead’s “God Was Never On Your Side.” For those who weren’t in Hall H on Sunday — or would just like to watch it again — EW has an exclusive first look at the reel. Watch it in full above.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.