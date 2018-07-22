Riverdale Comic-Con panel promises another musical episode

type TV Show genre Drama run date 01/26/17 performer K.J. Apa, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch broadcaster The CW seasons 3

The cast of Riverdale took the stage at Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday to talk all about season 3. The panel kicked off with a bit of new footage, which included some fun lake time for Veronica, Archie, Betty, and Jughead — but it ended on a darker note, with a shot of Alice and Polly participating in some cult-like activities with the Farm.

“It heals you,” actress Madchen Amick said of the Farm before teasing a “really handsome cult leader.” As for what Alice’s involvement with the Farm means for Betty, Lili Reinhart said, “Alice and Polly kind of attack [Betty], and their new weird spirituality with the Farm makes them tell her that she needs to listen to her soul and really confront her problems, and so Betty wants to stay far, far away from them.”

Thankfully, Betty — who spent her summer doing an internship — has a safe place in her relationship with Jughead, which Reinhart says is “rock solid” at the start of the season. “They start off season 3 as the investigative duo that they were in season 1,” Reinhart said.

The same can’t be said for Veronica and Archie. Camila Mendes said the couple might run into some problems, and not just with Archie’s trial. Veronica, however, will have something new to focus on: “She’ll be running a speakeasy in Pop’s,” Mendes said. Additionally, Veronica will be working at Pop’s to make money now that her father has cut her off.

As for the high school of it all, the characters will be heading into their junior year. “We’re going to try to infuse this season with a lot more high school stuff,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said. (Think SATs and applying to college.)

Other panel highlights:

The Hot Riverdale Dads will be back when Fred enlists FP and Tom Keller to help him!

Gladys and Jellybean Jones will be making their way to Riverdale around episode 8 or 9.

Aguirre-Sacasa said, “There will definitely be another musical episode.”

Aguirre-Sacasa also said they’re looking to do a flashback episode in season 3 to tell more of the parents’ stories.

Riverdale returns Wednesday, Oct. 10, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.