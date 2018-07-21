See the teaser for Steven Universe: The Movie, announced at Comic-Con

Mary Sollosi
July 21, 2018 at 01:50 PM EDT

Movie Steven, activate!

Saturday morning’s Steven Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con concluded with the announcement that the Cartoon Network series will be getting the feature treatment with Steven Universe: The Movie, coming soon.

Series creator Rebecca Sugar was on hand along with stars Zach Callison, Estelle, Michaela Dietz, Shelby Rabara, and Deedee Magno Hall to break the news and unveil the teaser trailer, which EW can exclusively share above. The mysterious clip depicts a heart-shaped pink gemstone, spinning closer and closer, with different characters appearing on its surface.

Steven Universe airs on Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. on Cartoon Network. Check out the teaser trailer for Steven Universe: The Movie above.

