Watch Lauren Cohan and Danai Gurira deliver pizza to a Walking Dead fan at Comic-Con

From post-apocalyptic survivors to Postmates?

The Walking Dead stars Lauren Cohan and Danai Gurira took a break from battling zombies (and promoting their hit AMC series) to hand-deliver some pizzas to one lucky fan during San Diego Comic-Con this weekend. And lucky for us, they got the whole thing on tape.

In a video posted to Cohan’s Instagram account Saturday, the two actresses — who portray Hilltop leader Maggie and katana-wielding badass Michonne — stroll casually down a Hard Rock Hotel hallway carrying two pies for an unsuspecting TWD enthusiast.

“Hey, pizza delivery!” Gurira says as they approach the delivery destination.

“They were really short-staffed downstairs, and we were like, ‘All right!’” Cohan tells the bewildered fan, Angie. The video cuts off with the promise of a group photo — all in a day’s work.

Watch Cohan and Gurira’s delivery above, read about The Walking Dead panel at Comic-Con here, and see what the cast had to say when they stopped by EW’s video studio.