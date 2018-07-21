Big Hero 6 unveils Mini-Max, the Baymax sidekick of your dreams, at Comic-Con

Disney
Marc Snetiker
July 21, 2018 at 04:00 PM EDT

You love Baymax! You love his big inflatable body, and his big inflatable heart, and his big inflatable animated charisma! But your love may be challenged by a smaller, peppier, and potentially even cuter inflatable health robot. Yeah, we said it.

Meet Mini-Max.

The cast and creators of Disney Channel’s Big Hero 6: The Series unveiled the scrappy new addition to the superhero team during the gang’s first-ever panel at San Diego Comic-Con. During Saturday’s panel, executive producers Mark McCorkle, Bob Schooley, and Nick Filippi introduced the unexpected new character in a clip that, heroically, EW is also bringing right to you.

The small but mighty Mini-Max is a tiny robot whom Hiro (Ryan Potter) invents as a companion to both supervise and be a sidekick to Fred (Brooks Whelan) while the rest of the Big Hero 6 team is busy in class.

Played by the golden-voiced John Michael Higgins (Pitch Perfect), the sure-to-be-scene-stealer Mini-Max will make his debut in the Saturday, Aug. 25 episode (titled “Mini-Max”!).

The buzzy Comic-Con introductions didn’t stop with Mini-Max, though. While on the panel, Big Hero 6: The Series‘ producers also gave fans a juicy tease at an upcoming episode featuring the beloved team reimagined in hyper-adorable chibi style. Tumblr, get ready.

If it sounds like fan fiction, that’s because it is, sort of. The BH6 team gets a chibi makeover when Karmi (Haley Tju) begins writing dreamy Hiro-centric fan fiction, but her imagination winds up coming in handy when she gets kidnapped by the villain Momokase. The episode, “Fan Friction,” airs August 18.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now