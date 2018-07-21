Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot in the works with Joss Whedon returning

type TV Show genre Drama, Sci-fi and Fantasy, Comedy run date 03/10/97-05/20/03 runtime 44 minutes performer Nicholas Brendon, Emma Caulfield, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, Anthony Stewart Head, James Marsters, Michelle Trachtenberg, Amber Benson, Marc Blucas, David Boreanaz, Adam Busch, Charisma Carpenter, Alexis Denisof, Eliza Dushku, Seth Green, Tom Lenk, Iyari Limon, Danny Strong broadcaster UPN, WB seasons 7 episodes 144 Current Status In Season

The Buffyverse is about to expand.

A reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer is in active development, EW has confirmed. The cult classic series, which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as a “Slayer” chosen by fate to battle against vampires and demons for the greater good while also trying to live a normal life as a teenager, ran for seven seasons and has built in esteem since going off the air in 2003, praised widely for its feminist themes and artistry. Buffy was preceded by a film of the same name, and has spawned various companion materials over the past decade, including the spin-off Angel.

EW has learned that informal discussions over bringing Buffy back in a new form began last fall, with Monica Owusu-Breen (Alias, Midnight Texas) tapped as the new version’s writer and Joss Whedon working closely with her, returning to his role of executive producer. The reboot is now officially in the works, with Fox 21 Television Studios producing; it will be pitched to streaming and cable outlets later this summer.

No script, director, or casting has been confirmed at this time. It remains unclear whether Whedon will take on any greater creative role in the series, given his many other commitments (HBO just ordered his drama The Nevers straight-to-series), but a representative for Fox tells EW that he is currently working with Owusu-Breen on developing the reboot script.

The new Buffy version is being described as a “contemporary” and “richly diverse” take on the original series, building on the mythology of the original and using aspects of it to comment on aspects of the current political and cultural climates. Sources say that the reboot will cast a black actress in the titular role.

Gail Berman, Joe Earley, Fran Kazui and Kaz Kazui (producers of the film), and Sandollar Television will produce the Buffy reboot alongside Whedon and Owusu-Breen.