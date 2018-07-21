type TV Show genre Action Adventure, Crime run date 10/10/12 performer Stephen Amell, Emily Bett Rickards, David Ramsey broadcaster The CW seasons 6 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14

This fall, Arrow will enter its seventh season on the CW and hit its 150th episode — but the mood is not exactly triumphant for the Team Arrow characters themselves. Season 6 ended with Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) turning himself over to the FBI in exchange for immunity for his team. His comrades are obviously reeling, and in a Facebook Live interview with EW at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, the Arrow cast revealed that season 7 is definitely going to get dark. Amell went so far as to say that fans may not think very highly of Oliver when the new season kicks off.

“I hope people watch the premiere and are super-pissed at Oliver,” he said. “There’s one scene in particular where he should be better, and he’s not. He sucks.”

This was not, however, the same premiere scene that Amell had previously tweeted he was proud of filming. That one involves a fight in the prison shower.

“That’s the shower fight. I’m proud of the shower fight,” Amell said. “That was eight hours of hard fighting. I’m very proud of that.”

With Oliver behind bars, his team will have to figure out how to live up to the Green Arrow’s example in his stead.

“The team is definitely broken,” Juliana Harkavy, who plays the Dinah Drake incarnation of Black Canary, said. “After all of the animosity that happened between us last season, and the predicament Oliver is in, and the sacrifice he made for us, the hierarchy is broken and we need to restructure and re-evaluate how we approach the team.”

Watch the full interview above. Season 7 of Arrow premieres Monday, Oct. 15, on the CW.