Arrow casts Longbow Hunters, announces returning villains for season 7

type TV Show genre Action Adventure, Crime run date 10/10/12 performer Stephen Amell, Emily Bett Rickards, David Ramsey broadcaster The CW seasons 6 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14

Arrow season 7 is following through on a reference in the season 6 finale.

During the CW superhero drama’s Comic-Con panel Saturday, the show confirmed that the Longbow Hunters, whom Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) mentioned in the finale, would in fact be introduced in the new season, and revealed that Bronze Tiger (Michael Jai White), Derek Sampson (Cody Runnels), and Danny “Brick” Brickwell (Vinnie Jones) are returning too.

The Longbow Hunters are a legendary group of assassins Diaz recruits to get back at Team Arrow for toppling his nascent criminal empire at the end of season 6. The group comprises three assassins: Red Dart, “a ruthless and precise killer” to be played Whistler’s Holly Elissa; Kodiak (Van Helsing’s Michael Jonsson) “a beast of a man with brute force”; and Silencer (The Magicians’ Miranda Edwards), a master of stealth.

Although the Longbow Hunters share a name with a classic Green Arrow comic book arc from the ’80s, the group is actually based on the assassins introduced in Jeff Lemire’s run on Green Arrow during the New 52 era. In the comics, the team was founded by Diaz but had a slightly different lineup. Check out the team’s comic book counterparts below:

Arrow season 6 ended with Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) publicly admitting to that he was Green Arrow and willingly going to jail for his crimes. When the new season picks up, Oliver will still be behind bars in Slabside Maximum Security Prison, where he’ll come face to face with some people he’s put behind bars, including Bronze Tiger, Derek Sampson, and Brick.

Get a sneak peek at season 7 in the trailer below.

Arrow returns Monday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.