They say you can’t go home again. The new trailer for the upcoming season 7 of Voltron: Legendary Defender, which premiered during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday, demonstrates that even when you try returning home, there’s no guarantee the journey will be easy.

Having sacrificed their Castle of Lions in the climactic battle that ended season 6, the Paladins’ only hope of rebuilding their strength requires them to travel home to Earth. They’re a lot more vulnerable without their castle ship, and on top of that even their allies believe them to be dead after their battle with Lotor. As if that weren’t enough, their Galran enemies have new weapons and new tricks, and it seems like the people of Earth have their own problems if that crackling distress signal is any clue.

“I want to say just the journey home itself is going to be a bit of a challenge because at the end of the season 6, they’re out a castle ship, which means they’re out of wormholes,” co-executive producer Lauren Montgomery told EW after season 6 ended in June. “So it’s not just going to be a ‘snap your fingers and we’re home’ sort of situation.”

The new season of Voltron: Legendary Defender is set to hit Netflix on Aug. 10. Watch the trailer above.