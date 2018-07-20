type TV Show run date 09/24/17 performer Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs broadcaster CBS Current Status In Season

The first trailer for Star Trek: Discovery season 2 is here.

The action-packed video above teases the season premiere return of the CBS All Access series and was revealed at the show’s Comic-Con panel on Friday.

Front and center in the trailer is the introduction of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), who is leaving the U.S.S. Enterprise and taking command of the Discovery to investigate some mysterious “red bursts.” There’s also a tease that Mr. Spock could be appearing later in the season as well. The debut season of Star Trek: Discovery concluded with the crew answering a distress call from the Enterprise (roughly a decade before the time of Captain Kirk).

What’s perhaps most striking about the trailer, however, is its tone, which is more upbeat and playful (much of it is set to Lenny Kravitz’s “Fly Away”) than how the first season was promoted. In fact, that mandate is seemingly right in the trailer’s dialogue: “Wherever our mission takes us, we try to have a little fun along the way,” Pike assures. The change could be partly due to a behind-the-scene shakeup on show, since Alex Kurtzman has taken over as showrunner from Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg on the new season.

The video confirms the show won’t be back until “early 2019.”

CBS also announced the creation of Star Trek: Short Treks, a quartet of 10-15 minute additional episodes that will roll out monthly this fall. Rainn Wilson will return to play Harry Mudd in a short he will also direct, and Aldis Hodge will star in another as Craft, “a man who finds himself the only human on board a deserted ship.” Additional episodes include a deep dive into Saru’s (Doug Jones) backstory as the first Kelpien to join Starfleet, and Tilly’s (Mary Wiseman) journey aboard the U.S.S. Discovery.

“Each episode will deliver closed-ended stories while revealing clues about what’s to come in future Star Trek: Discovery episodes,” showrunner Alex Kurtzman says. “They’ll also introduce audiences to new characters who may inhabit the larger world of Star Trek.”

