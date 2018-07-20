EW is live from Comic-Con 2018! Click here to watch interviews with your favorite stars LIVE on Facebook July 19-22.

Cartoon Network is going mega!

Hot off the stage at San Diego Comic-Con, the first Mega Man: Fully Charged trailer has hit the web. As shown in EW’s exclusive online look at the footage, the beloved Capcom hero is bringing some old tricks, new pals, and an updated style all his own.

Aki Light seems like your typical schoolboy robot, but his nano-core technology allows him to transform into Mega Man, who’s packing not just his classic blue suit, but also different schematics that give him fire, ice, drilling, and harpooning powers. Instead of all those stories warning about the dangers of human-robot interactions, Mega Man is all about uniting the two. The new series gives the titular hero a modern upgrade as he protects his home of Silicon City.

“What makes a hero?” Mega Man asks in the new trailer. He’ll have friends like robot dog Rush, Mega MiniTM, and Suna Light to help him figure that out.

Cartoon Network

The new Cartoon Network show is a production between Man of Action Entertainment, Dentsu Entertainment USA, and DHX Media. Capcom’s Mega Man 11 videogame producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya, DHX Studios Vice President Logan McPherson, and Fully Charged executive producers and story editors Joe Casey and Steven T. Seagle came out to the San Diego Convention Center on Friday to debut the new trailer and premiere the first episode for Comic-Con attendees.

Fully Charged comes 24 years after the debut of the Mega Man TV series of the mid-’90s, which gave the character more of an anime look.

￼”Mega Man is exactly the kind of hero we need right now,” executive producer Joe Kelly said in an earlier statement. “Optimistic, inquisitive, and more focused on helping others and understanding adversaries than just locking them up. We love this character.”

All 10 episodes of Mega Man: Fully Charged will drop on the official Cartoon Network app (currently one of the most popular content platforms for kids in the U.S.) and various VOD and on-demand streaming platforms on Friday, Aug. 3. Those same 10 episodes will then start airing on a weekly basis every Sunday beginning at 6:30 a.m. ET/PT on Aug. 5.

Meanwhile, Capcom is planning for the release of Mega Man 11 on Oct. 2.