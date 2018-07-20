Marvel's Cloak & Dagger renewed for season 2 at Comic-Con

type TV Show genre Teen Drama, Superhero run date 06/07/18 creator Joe Pokaski performer Aubrey Joseph, Olivia Holt broadcaster Freeform seasons 1 episodes 10

Cloak and Dagger aren’t done saving the day!

During Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger‘s San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday, the cast and producers revealed that Freeform renewed the show for season 2. There are only two episodes left in the first season, so fans can rest easy knowing that the sensitive superhero drama won’t leave them high and dry.

“The good news is that we will return to production this fall and will be back sooner than you think,” said executive producer Jeph Loeb.

Starring Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph, the series follows Ty and Tandy, two burgeoning heroes who are linked by powers they gained from a freak accident when they were younger. In the most recent episode, Ty and Tandy went on separate missions to address issues from their pasts; Ty tried to get justice for his brother, who was unjustly shot by a corrupt cop, while Tandy went after the Roxxon Corporation, which tarnished her father’s name when he died because of an oil rig explosion.

Although Cloak & Dagger airs on Freeform, it still part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, it actually addresses its ties to it, unlike Marvel’s Runaways, which airs on Hulu. In Thursday’s episode, Detective O’Reilly mentioned her friend Misty, which is a reference to the Luke Cage character Misty Knight, who also name-dropped O’Reilly in Luke Cage season 2.

Check out the season 2 teaser video below:

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.

