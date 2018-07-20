Fear the Walking Dead season 4B trailer reveals new characters on the road

There’s so much going on in the new Fear the Walking Dead Comic-Con trailer, which previews the back half of season 4. It’s raining cats and dogs (and undead!), but the big reveals come in the form of new cast members.

Life is all about balance. With death comes life. After not one, but two major characters met their makers in the first string of episodes this season, the latter half will see the introduction of 12 Monkeys‘ Aaron Stanford, Lady Bird‘s Stephen Henderson, Gotham‘s Tonya Pinkins, NCIS: New Orleans‘ Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, and Parks and Recreation‘s Mo Collins.

Yes, the woman behind “legendary newswoman” Joan Callamezzo is moving into a walker-infested world.

It seems the mystery characters played by Stanford, Collins, and Mitchell are all connected. Collins and Mitchell are seen in the trailer riding together in the same truck. We then see Stanford, the same guy getting thrown through a glass door in a different scene, pulling Mitchell’s guy-in-a-wheelchair along the road.

Collins’ cap-wearing trucker, too, has a funny meeting with Morgan (Lennie James), who proves once again that he’s more dangerous with a shovel than most people are with a gun.

As for Henderson, we see him clutching his chest as “a total stranger” Luciana (Danay Garcia) is helping. Pinkins is spotted later on speaking with Morgan. “It is tough out here. You should be careful,” she says.

When we pick back up with the rest of the crew, both a metaphorical and literal storm will be brewing. As hurricane-force winds are flinging walkers across the road, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) must now deal with the fact that she’s the last surviving member of the Clark family. Luciana (Danay Garcia) is still adjusting to life without Nick, Morgan has printed a familiar phrase on his forehead, Victor (Colman Domingo) finds a new drinking buddy in Alicia, and June (a.k.a. Jenna Elfman’s Laurie and Naomi) is reunited with a healed-up John (Garret Dillahunt).

Leave it to John to always have some hopeful words to impart: “If we don’t believe things will get better and that we can make ‘em that way, then we are no different from the past.”

Fear the Walking Dead season 4 picks back up on AMC this Aug. 12.

