Adventure Time star John DiMaggio says he wept after final recording session

Things got emotional at Friday morning’s Comic-Con panel for the beloved animated show Adventure Time, which is ending this year after 10 seasons. Early on, John DiMaggio, who voices the character of the dog Jake, admitted that he wept after the final recording session.

“I’m going to miss how much Jake became a part of me and I became a part of Jake,” said DiMaggio. “The last recording, I was driving home and I just burst into tears. It shocked me. I just realized how connected I was to Jake.”

DiMaggio was joined onstage by Adventure Time showrunner Adam Muto and costars Jeremy Shada (Finn), Niki Yang (BMO), Hynden Walch (Princess Bubblegum), Olivia Olson (Marceline the Vampire Queen), and Tom Kenny (Ice King), who admitted that he was getting emotional himself.

“I’m crying right now,” he said. “[But] I cry at insurance commercials.”

It was announced at the panel that the show’s finale will premiere Sept. 3 on Cartoon Network.

“It’s everything you want, except for the people who don’t want the things that we wanted,” joked Muto about the episode. “No, endings are hard. I feel like we found an ending that is satisfying without trying to answer every single question.”

EW is live from Comic-Con 2018! Click here to watch interviews with your favorite stars LIVE on Facebook July 19-22.