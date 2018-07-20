Bob Odenkirk says Better Call Saul season 4 premiere will make 'devastating' turn

type TV Show genre Crime, Drama creator Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould performer Bob Odenkirk, Michael McKean broadcaster AMC seasons 3 Current Status On Hiatus

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains plot details from the season 3 finale of Better Call Saul, titled “Lantern.”

Prepare yourselves, because the season 3 finale of Better Call Saul was just the beginning of the devastation to come when the Breaking Bad spin-off returns this August. As Bob Odenkirk told EW during a Facebook Live chat at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, “the reverberations of Chuck’s suicide really go through the whole season,” but it’s the first episode that will leave some “devastated.”

The third season ended with Chuck (Michael McKean) killing himself shortly after hearing these unsettling words from older brother Jimmy: “You’ve never mattered all that much to me.”

“Certainly the first episode [of season 4] is Jimmy in shock — and also Kim and also Howard — over what Chuck did and what happened to him,” Odenkirk said. “And then it all leads up to the last few seconds of the first episode of season 4 when there’s kind of a turn, but I don’t wanna wreck that for you. But it’s really devastating. Everyone’s devastated — and, suddenly, one of them is not devastated.”

Talk about cryptic.

“We really missed Michael McKean and we all love Michael McKean,” Michael Mando added. Thankfully, with all the “timeline bending” that’s going on this season — including scenes set in the Breaking Bad timeline — anything’s possible. Odenkirk called it “the gift of flashbacks.”

On a different note, Odenkirk promised “there is so much comedy in this season of Better Call Saul.” One moment may even sound familiar to fans of the actor’s Mr. Show with Bob and David. “Literally there are scenes that verge on that kind of [humor],” Odenkirk said. “I did a voice from Mr. Show in this season.”

