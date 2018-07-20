Hilary Swank, Jodie Foster, more audition for Batgirl in Conan spoof

While DC fans are dream-casting the role of Batwoman in the newly announced CW series or Batgirl in that film Joss Whedon dropped out of, Conan O’Brien has his own picks in mind.

In another one of his Comic-Con parody videos, the Conan host gathered Hilary Swank, Wanda Sykes, Jodie Foster, Tig Notaro, Kristen Schaal, Netflix’s Nailed It! host Nicole Byer, Maria Bamford, and even some male contenders for a spoof audition. These aren’t the days of Alicia Silverstone in 1997’s Batman and Robin. Batgirl is a coveted role now.

Schaal had to bring her baby to audition because she couldn’t find a babysitter and mamma’s gotta work. Meanwhile, Swank brought one of the two Oscars she won for Million Dollar Baby and Boys Don’t Cry as proof of her excellence.

“Hilary Swank read for this? She bring her Oscar in with her?” Foster asked. Swank didn’t bring in a knight with her, though, so Foster had the edge in that respect.

Between Bamford hanging upside down like a bat, Byer acting as if Batman and Robin were storming her “Batcave,” Notaro’s deadpan line read, and the unexpected arrivals of Thomas Middleditch and Nick Offerman, something tells us we haven’t found Hollywood’s Batgirl just yet.

O’Brien continues filming his late-night show from San Diego Comic-Con, which started with Wednesday’s preview night and runs through Sunday. He came out dressed as Batman in a parody video with Keegan-Michael Key, Rob Huebel, and David Koechner to kick it all off.

Watch his latest bit in the video above.