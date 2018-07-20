type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 01/14/10 broadcaster FX genre Comedy

For fans of Archer who noticed Pam Poovey’s, erm, growth during season 9: You’re not alone. But maybe you don’t know why the foul-mouthed fight-clubber seemed to have earned some inches on her height, towering over her sea plane co-pilot Sterling Archer.

During the San Diego Comic-Con panel for the animated FXX series, producer Casey Willis fielded an audience question as to why Pam’s size increased over the course of Archer: Danger Island.

“We never talked about it publicly, but the thing was designed as the two of them flying their plane together: It was supposed to be Han and Chewie,” Willis explained, sitting a few seats down from H. Jon Benjamin and Amber Nash, who voice Archer and Pam, respectively.

The Star Wars franchise’s Han Solo and Chewbacca led their own movie in this year’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, which bowed May 10 — right around the time Archer: Danger Island kicked off its eight-episode arc on May 2. The season finished up in mid-June.

Other illuminations from the SDCC panel included the fact that season 10 — dubbed Archer: 1999 — is “going to outer space” picking up where the finale of Danger Island left off. (However, “It’s not [based in] 1999, we are definitely in the future, with, like, warp drive, and whatever,” executive producer Matt Thompson told EW earlier in the day.)

“Everybody will be there,” Willis continued on the Friday afternoon panel, describing each character’s role for the new storyline, which will also be eight episodes long. Archer will play the “rakish co-captain of the space freighter MV Seamus” (and allusion to “wee baby” Seamus Sterling McGoon) and Pam is a “brutish alienoid.” Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler) returns as “co-captain by way of nasty divorce” while the rest of the crew is rounded out by “mother and possible being of pure energy” Mallory Archer (Jessica Walter); “the bothersome self-proclaimed first mate Cyril Figgus” (Chris Parnell); “the hotshot fighter pilot Cheryl and/or Carol Tunt (Judy Greer); “the universe’s loneliest courtesan” Ray Gillette (Adam Reed); and “the synthetic human” Dr. Algernop Krieger (Lucky Yates). Villain Barry Dylan (Dave Willis) — aka Other Barry, aka Darth Barry — is destined to return as Barry 6.