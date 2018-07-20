American Horror Story 8 is officially Apocalypse

type TV Show genre Horror run date 10/17/12 performer Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters broadcaster FX seasons 7 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-MA

Well, this “person” might not be the best parental unit.

Early Friday morning, the official American Horror Story social media accounts announced that the highly anticipated eighth season — which involves the crossover between the seasons of Murder House and Coven — has a title: Apocalypse.

If that reveal sends shivers down your spine, then the images released will likely haunt your dreams with a blood red baby playing with with a scary albeit well-manicured hand.

Now, as core fans remember, AHS: Murder House ended with Vivian (Connie Britton) giving birth to the Antichrist and the baby then being taken by Constance (Jessica Lange). Is this red baby Michael, the child in question? Is the devil baby what unites these two worlds of ghosts and witches?

This is definitely the biggest reveal we’ve gotten in a while from the AHS team. This does put to rest the rumors that season 8 would be called AHS: Radioactive, after that title was copyrighted and picked up on fan sites and leaked logos appeared to have a nuclear theme.

We do know that this season will be a doozy in terms of plot. Ryan Murphy told EW in May, “It’s a season unlike anything we’ve done because there’s a big hook to it. There’s a huge thing that happens in episode five.”

He added, “You will see so many fan favorites return that you’ll feel like it’s The Love Boat. It’s a very high concept.”

The announced cast so far for AHS: Apocalypse, which premieres Sept. 12 on FX, includes Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson and newcomer Joan Collins.

Nothing brings together people like the end of the world! Warm fuzzies.