type TV Show genre Kids and Family, Animation creator Pendleton Ward performer Jeremy Shada, John DiMaggio, Hynden Walch broadcaster Cartoon Network seasons 10

What will happen to people who want to watch cartoon quests featuring a human boy named Finn and his magical dog-buddy Jake once the 10th and final season of Adventure Time wraps up? We don’t know. But we can say that no one has to overly concern themselves about that until Labor Day (Sept. 3) when, it was announced today at the show’s Comic-Con panel, Cartoon Network will air the series finale of the much-loved animated program.

The network has also released a clip from the finale and a teaser trailer, the latter of which features a wonderfully bombastic voiceover: “Time and time again, the Land of Ooo has called upon one heroic duo to save it’s bacon. But this time, Finn and Jake will face the ultimate adventure!”

Watch the finale teaser and clip above.