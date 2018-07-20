Adventure Time series finale: Watch the teaser for Finn and Jake's last adventure

Clark Collis
July 20, 2018 at 02:15 PM EDT

Adventure Time

type
TV Show
genre
Kids and Family, Animation
creator
Pendleton Ward
performer
Jeremy Shada, John DiMaggio, Hynden Walch
broadcaster
Cartoon Network
seasons
10

What will happen to people who want to watch cartoon quests featuring a human boy named Finn and his magical dog-buddy Jake once the 10th and final season of Adventure Time wraps up? We don’t know. But we can say that no one has to overly concern themselves about that until Labor Day (Sept. 3) when, it was announced today at the show’s Comic-Con panel, Cartoon Network will air the series finale of the much-loved animated program.

The network has also released a clip from the finale and a teaser trailer, the latter of which features a wonderfully bombastic voiceover: “Time and time again, the Land of Ooo has called upon one heroic duo to save it’s bacon. But this time, Finn and Jake will face the ultimate adventure!”

Watch the finale teaser and clip above.

