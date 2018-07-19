DC Universe's Titans says 'F--- Batman' in moody first official trailer

The first trailer for DC Universe’s Titans is finally here!

Released Thursday morning, the very moody trailer for the young superhero team drama not only offers us our first look at Brenton Thwaites’ Robin in action, but also reveals the show’s takes on Starfire (Anna Diop), Raven (Teagan Croft), and Beast Boy (Ryan Potter). The series follows the Boy Wonder as he steps out from Batman’s shadow and forms a team of young heroes.

Although Titans is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, it’s much darker and more mature than the Arrowverse shows. At one point in the promo, Robin says “F— Batman” in the middle of a very bloody and violent fight scene. When have you ever heard Grant Gustin’s the Flash or one of the Legends drop an F-bomb? The answer is never. Watch the trailer above to see it for yourself!

In addition to dropping the Titans trailer, DC also revealed the subscription pricing for its forthcoming content service DC Universe, which will be available this fall. Starting now, DC fans can pre-order a subscription for a yearly membership fee of $74.99, or pay $7.99 a month.

As revealed last month, DC Universe will not only be the home of the publisher’s new original shows — which also includes Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, a Harley Quinn animated series, and Young Justice season 3 — but it will also host classic DC TV shows and movies, including Batman Beyond and the Justice League animated series (For a guide to the DC Animated Universe, click here). Furthermore, fans will also be able to read comics on the platform and have access to an extensive DC Comics encyclopedia and message board.

Titans will debut on DC Universe when the service goes live in fall 2018.

