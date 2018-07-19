The Clone Wars animated Star Wars series will return for 12 new episodes

type TV Show genre Animated, Sci-fi and Fantasy creator Dave Filoni seasons 6

For years, fans have been tweeting “#SaveCloneWars” at Star Wars animation chief Dave Filoni. Now he has a message back: “#CloneWarsSaved.”

The series that chronicles the battle stories of Jedi knights Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi and rogue Force warrior Ahsoka Tano will return with 12 new episodes on Disney’s upcoming streaming service. There is no specific release date yet.

The news was delivered to a standing ovation at San Diego Comic-Con, where The Clone Wars hosted a 10th-anniversary panel.

“It’s an anniversary. It’s 10 years. And you guys deserve something for being so great. A present, if you will,” Filoni told the audience. “We got together and we thought, if there is one thing we could give you what would it be? So here you go.”

The Clone Wars was abruptly ended in 2013, after five seasons, although a few episodes of season 6 that were already in the works were completed and released as special “Lost Missions.”

This new season picks up with Ahsoka Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) on her own as a rogue warrior in the galaxy after choosing to leave the Jedi order. The animated Rebels series showed what happened when she finally confronted Anakin again, years later, after his transformation into Darth Vader.

But we don’t know what else transpired between them before he fell to the Dark Side.

Expect to get some answers to that in this new run.

A newly released teaser features some deep cuts, including a shot of Anakin (voiced by Matt Lanter) standing with Commander Rex, a standout hero among the identical soldiers of the clone army, and Hunter, a Rambo-esque clone commando whose nickname came from his enhanced tracking skills.

At the end of the trailer, Anakin and Obi-Wan Kenobi see a hologram message from Ahsoka, who is flanked by Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, a leader of her homeworld’s resistance army known as the Nite Owls.

“Hello, master,” Ahsoka tells her former Jedi teacher. “It has been a while.”

For Clone Wars diehards, it has been too long.