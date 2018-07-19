type TV Show genre Drama run date 10/10/12 performer Connie Britton, Hayden Panettiere, Charles Esten broadcaster CMT seasons 6 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-PG

With only one episode of Nashville left (ever!), we still have so many unanswered questions!

The beloved country music series comes to an end on July 26 and to make the agonizing seven-day wait even harder, EW has an exclusive teaser trailer for the series finale that’ll plant even more queries in your mind.

In the clip, Zach (Cameron Scroggins) is delivering ultimatums to Brad (Jeffrey Nordling), Nashville’s Next is crowning a champion, and there’s no more time for secrets as Avery (Jonathan Jackson) confronts Juliette (Hayden Panettiere)…And who is that blurry figure in the dying seconds of the clip? The flowing locks sure look familiar!

But what does it all mean? Will Deacon (Charles Esten) forgive his dad? Will Brad get what he deserves? Will Maddie (Lennon Stella) and Daphne (Maisy Stella) bless us with another duet?

Tune into the series finale of Nashville next Thursday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET on CMT to find out. Tissues advised.

Watch the teaser above.