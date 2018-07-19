Watch the latest trailer for Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans M.C.

Ahead of the Mayans M.C. panel at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, FX has dropped a new trailer for its much-anticipated Sons of Anarchy spin-off.

J.D. Pardo stars as the central figure in Mayans M.C., a new motorcycle drama from Kurt Sutter and Elgin James that follows an M.C. chapter at the California/Mexico border. Pardo plays Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a former golden boy turned ex-convict who’s looking to join the club.

The 10-episode first season will kick off at 10 p.m. ET on Sept. 4 on FX. The cast and writers will make an appearance in Hall H Sunday at Comic-Con.

