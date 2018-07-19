Doctor Who trailer from Comic-Con promises 'New friends, new worlds, new times'

type TV Show genre Sci-fi and Fantasy run date 03/26/05 performer Peter Capaldi, Pearl Mackie, Matt Lucas broadcaster BBC America seasons 10 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-PG

“Loud, amazing, lots and lots of support,” said Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker, describing her experience of the actress’ first Comic-Con at the start of the show’s panel, Friday morning. “It feels like a home crowd.”

The first woman to play the series’ titular time traveler certainly got a loud, raucous reception from the Hall H crowd for the panel, which also featured fellow cast members Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill — who play two of the Doctor’s new companions — as well as showrunner Chris Chibnall and executive producer Matt Strevens.

All concerned were tight-lipped about what Whovians will see in upcoming season, though Chibnall said that the Doctor and her companions would face “a lot of new monsters this year.” But Whittaker did show off the Doctor’s new sonic screwdriver, which has a radically different design from previous versions.

“There’s a very specific way the Doctor comes by this sonic screwdriver,” said Chibnall. “It’s made out of some interesting components that you’ll find out about in episode 1.”

A first look at the Thirteenth Doctor's new sonic screwdriver, available right now at the BBC Shop at @BBCAMERICA booth #4129! #DoctorWho #SDCC pic.twitter.com/jCvMC3o8C9 — #DoctorWho @ SDCC (@DoctorWho_BBCA) July 19, 2018

A new teaser trailer for the season was also shown at the panel, which found Whittaker’s Doctor in a variety of different scenarios, including a desert and what seemed to be some sort of factory.

“All of this is new to me,” Whittaker’s Doctor said in voiceover. “New friends, new worlds, new times. So, if I asked really really nicely, Would you be my new best friends? Right, this is going to be fun!”

Finally, Whittaker said that her Doctor is “a pillar of hope” who is “striving for inclusion.”

The new season of Doctor Who premieres on BBC America this fall. Watch the show’s new trailer above.