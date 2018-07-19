Doctor Who cast teases new season, monsters, and guest stars

type TV Show genre Sci-fi and Fantasy run date 03/26/05 performer Peter Capaldi, Pearl Mackie, Matt Lucas broadcaster BBC America seasons 10 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-PG

The TARDIS has landed in the EW lounge.

EW’s own Clark Collis sat down with the new creative core of Doctor Who — star Jodie Whittaker, showrunner Chris Chibnall, costars Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill, and exec-producer Matt Strevens — at Comic-Con on Thursday for a Facebook Live session that covered the team’s San Diego panel debut, the “tight-lipped” approach they’re sticking to with regard to plot details for the upcoming 11th season, and why Billie Piper remains one of the modern-era Who‘s best companions.

Chibnall teases “ten standalone episodes” that he describes as “a big epic set of adventures” with plenty of new monsters and buzzy (though unannounced) guest stars. “If you know somebody out there for some mad reason hasn’t seen Doctor Who,” he adds, “then this is the year to jump on.”

While the whole cast was loathe to divulge anything whatsoever about the nature of the time-space adventures Whittaker’s new Doctor (a recent EW cover star) will be going on in the season, set to debut this fall, they were more talkative when it came to discussing the strong bonds they developed shooting over the course of nine months in Cardiff. Whittaker, who calls the shoot “fairly epic,” says building those relationships was one of her greatest joys in approaching the iconic sci-fi series.

Asked by a Facebook fan which companion she’d ideally be traveling with in the new series (not that she has any complaints about her current company), Whittaker also had an answer long-time viewers will surely appreciate: Billie Piper’s spunky series 1-2 companion Rose Tyler.

