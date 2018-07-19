Aaron Paul brings his baby out in hazmat suit at Comic-Con's Breaking Bad reunion

Like father, like daughter.

Weeks after reuniting on the cover of EW, the cast of Breaking Bad held a 10-year reunion panel at Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday. And when the cast was being introduced by moderator and Breaking Bad alum Bill Burr, a new member of the family emerged in a familiar outfit.

Aaron Paul came out with his newborn daughter, who might have been the convention’s youngest cosplayer as she donned a miniature version of the hazmat suit her daddy’s character wore while cooking meth on the show.

Aaron Paul brought his baby (dressed in a meth cooking suit) onstage with him pic.twitter.com/pC04yVwC8S — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) July 19, 2018

The actor, 38, and his wife Lauren welcomed their first child, Story Annabelle Paul, on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

