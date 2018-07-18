Silicon Valley actress calls T.J. Miller a 'bully,' slams 'complicit' male costars

type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 2 run date 04/06/14 performer Thomas Middleditch, Aly Mawji, T.J. Miller broadcaster HBO genre Comedy

Silicon Valley actress Alice Wetterlund spoke out against former costar T.J. Miller in a series of tweets Tuesday night, calling him “a bully and petulant brat,” while also slamming unnamed male cast members who she says “enabled” Miller’s “unprofessionalism.” She went on to describe her experience on the HBO comedy as “kind of a nightmare.”

“Yes! It is definitely time to rehabilitate TJ Miller’s career!” Wetterlund wrote sarcastically. “We can’t afford to lose talent at a time like this, we need more — not less — comedic hijinks such as *checks notes* calling in a fake bomb threat.” (Miller was arrested in April for allegedly calling in a fake bomb threat while “intoxicated.”)

To those on the show Wetterlund alleges were “complicit” in Miller’s behavior, she wrote, “They can f— off forever.”

A representative for Miller did not immediately respond to request for comment Wednesday.

An HBO spokesperson said in a statement, “While this is the first time we have heard Alice Wetterlund comment on her experiences on Silicon Valley, we are disappointed to learn of her concerns. HBO and the producers have always taken very seriously our responsibility to create a welcoming and congenial environment for everyone who works on the show.”

Yes! It is definitely time to rehabilitate TJ Miller’s career! We can’t afford to lose talent at a time like this, we need more—not less—comedic hijinks such as *checks notes* calling in a fake bomb threat — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) July 17, 2018

I’m pretty open about this, and I don’t know if other women on the show had a different experience than me, but it was kind of a nightmare. — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) July 18, 2018

Miller’s conduct previously came under scrutiny in December when the Daily Beast reported claims by an anonymous woman that Miller punched, choked, and sexually assaulted her while they were in college together. Miller denied the allegations in a joint statement with his wife, Kate. The couple admitted to knowing the woman before offering a different version of events.

“We stand together in stating this is nothing more than an unfortunate resurgence of her lies designed to wreak havoc on two happily married people in the public eye,” they said.

Wetterlund played a computer engineer named Carla Walton on seasons 2 and 3 of Silicon Valley; Miller played Erlich Bachman, a lead character, for four seasons and exited in May 2017. According to Wetterlund, she didn’t speak out about Miller when she was on the show because she “needed the job,” it was her “first recurring role,” and she “had no idea it wasn’t always toxic and weird.”

Not a dumb question. One, I needed the job, two, it was my first recurring role and I had no idea it wasn’t always toxic and weird. Now I know! — Alice Wetterlund (@alicewetterlund) July 18, 2018

Miller told EW in June of last year that he left Silicon Valley because he wanted more time to work on projects like The Emoji Movie and Gorburger. The show’s creator, Mike Judge, said of Miller’s departure, “There are a lot of different ways you can find out somebody doesn’t want to do the show anymore. And it’s not fun to work with someone who doesn’t want to be there, [especially when] they’re one of the main people and you’ve got however many crew members and extras and people who are [not paid as well] and they’re all showing up before 7 a.m., and then are just like, ‘Oh, OK, we’re not shooting today.’”

At the time of the announcement, HBO announced Miller’s departure was a “mutual” decision.