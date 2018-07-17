Richard Harrison, the 'Old Man' from Pawn Stars, cuts son out of his will

Pawn Stars patriarch Richard Harrison made a final hard bargain in his will.

Harrison, who went by the nickname “Old Man,” cut one of his three kids, Christopher, out of his will, according to the reality star’s last will and testament obtained by The Blast.

“I would like to express my love and affection for [Christopher Harrison]; however for the purposes of this Will, I have intentionally and with full knowledge failed to provide for him and his issue,” state the documents.

Harrison’s original will named his wife, JoAnne Rhue, and three children as beneficiaries, according to the court records. But in 2017, he updated the will to remove Christopher, his youngest son, as a beneficiary of the estate.

It is not clear why Christopher was cut out, and the documents do not reveal how much Harrison’s estate is worth.

Harrison died on June 25 “surrounded by those he loved” after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, his son Rick confirmed in a statement on Instagram. He was 77.

“He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over,” Rick wrote on Instagram. “He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him.

“He lived a very full life and through the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’ touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor,” he continued. “We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time.”

Rick and his dad featured on Pawn Stars, which follows the only family-owned pawn shop in Las Vegas. A Navy veteran, Harrison lost a million dollars in the real estate market and looked to start fresh in Sin City, where he transplanted his family and opened the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in 1988, according to his official bio from the network.

The show celebrated its 500th episode earlier this year with a sale of a suit worn by George Washington.

“Pops (as he called the ‘Old Man’) was such a great grandfather and beloved character by everyone,” Harrison’s grandson Corey Harrison wrote on Twitter Monday. “I was lucky to be born a Harrison and learn so much about life from him. I miss him and will carry him with me forever. We are grateful for the outpouring of love everyone is sending our way and hope everyone has a fond memory of him to share with a smile.”

Other members of the Pawn Stars extended family honoring Harrison included Austin “Chumlee” Russell and the show’s home, the History Channel.

“It’s hard to believe he is gone,” Russell tweeted. “He was such a big part of my life and treated me like family. I will miss him greatly and carry the lessons he taught me throughout my life. You could always count on him to straighten you out or make you laugh and both of those things I need.”

History also released a statement, commemorating Harrison's "wisdom and candor."