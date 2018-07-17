type TV Show genre Drama, Thriller run date 08/02/17 performer Bill Pullman, Carrie Coon broadcaster USA seasons 2

There’s something not quite right about Julian (Elisha Henig).

In the exclusive video below from the second season of USA’s anthology crime drama The Sinner, the 11-year-old boy is reticent to answer police questions about his grisly case: He has murdered both of his parents, without any apparent motive.

But just like the first season, which followed a young woman named Cora Tannetti (Jessica Biel) and explored why she stabbed a man to death on a beach seemingly without reason, season 2 will trace why Julian did what he did. Detective Ambrose (Bill Pullman) has at least noticed a clue: On the boy’s palms are red marks — burn marks, perhaps? — that Julian is quick to cover up.

The new story will chronicle Ambrose’s investigation, this time in his New York hometown, while also introducing several new players, like Carrie Coon’s enigmatic Vera, Natalie Paul’s rookie detective Heather Novack, and Tracy Letts’ Jack Novack. Biel remains an executive producer on the show, along with showrunner Derek Simonds.

The Sinner returns Aug. 1 on USA.