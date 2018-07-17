Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles TV series lands at Hulu

type Movie Current Status In Season

Hulu just scored its next big drama series.

The home of The Handmaid’s Tale will now be the home of Anne Rice‘s TV series based on The Vampire Chronicles, the author revealed on Tuesday.

“There will be many more announcements in the weeks to come, but we wanted to bring you this exciting news right away,” Rice wrote in a post on Facebook.

It was two years ago that the writer behind Interview with the Vampire and The Vampire Lestat first revealed she acquired the theatrical rights to her books with plans to spin them into a television series. Bryan Fuller of NBC’s Hannibal and Starz’s American Gods season 1 boarded the project as showrunner this past January, but has since dropped off.

Rice’s son, Christopher Rice, wrote the original script for the series and revealed its cover with the title The Vampire Lestat and the pilot title of “Wolf Killer.”

Christopher now writes on Twitter of the Hulu announcement, “It should surprise no one that Lestat is a fan of Offred’s resilience and resistance. Thrilled to finally announce that THE VAMPIRE CHRONICLES TV series is coming in for a landing at @hulu.”

“To our international VAMPIRE CHRONICLES fans,” he adds, “please don’t feel marginalized by today’s announcement about our TV series landing at Hulu here in the US. Everyone involved is keenly aware of the international demand for this show. WE SEE YOU. More announcements to come!”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which was the first to announce the news, Anne and Christopher will executive produce the Vampire Chronicles series with David Kanter and Steve Golin.

