Tracy Morgan recently returned to TV with TBS comedy The Last O.G., but that isn’t his only adventure on a comedy series this year. The actor-comedian is lending his voice to not one but two episodes in the upcoming 30th season of The Simpsons, EW has learned exclusively.

In one installment of the animated Fox comedy, titled “My Way or the Highway to Heaven,” he’ll briefly play himself in a heavenly scene that nods to the fact that he’s still alive. (Morgan was in a coma for two weeks after a tragic car accident in 2014, and later said that God told him, “Your room ain’t ready. I still got something for you to do.”)

In a subsequent episode, “Baby You Can’t Drive My Car,” Morgan makes a cameo as a tow truck driver who crosses paths with Homer and Marge. Both episodes are slated to air this fall.

Here’s a first look at the Simpsonized Morgan.

FOX

Morgan, a veteran of Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock, will star next year with Taraji P. Henson in the big-screen comedy What Men Want.

Season 30 of The Simpsons will kick off Sept. 30. Recent guest stars have included Ed Sheeran, Bill Hader, and Nikolaj Coster-Walder.