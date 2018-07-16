type TV Show genre Drama run date 07/11/17 performer Aisha Dee, Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy broadcaster Freeform seasons 1 Current Status In Season

Jane could only stay away from Scarlet for so long. Or perhaps more accurately, Scarlet could only stay away from Jane for so long.

After Jane’s decision to leave the magazine at the end of The Bold Type‘s first season, she went through a lot. She became a meme. She was fired. She was rejected by Scarlet. And then, after a lot of writing at coffee shops and wearing sweats, she seemed to figure out the whole freelance market. But of course, the moment she did that, Jacqueline declared that she was ready to return home.

Now, EW has an exclusive sneak peek at Jane’s first day back in the Scarlet offices, where she’ll once again get to write under Jacqueline’s guidance, wear amazing outfits, and of course, drink in the fashion closet with her best friends.

The Bold Type airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.