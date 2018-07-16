Gossip Girl mini-reunion: Leighton Meester joins Jessica Szohr on The Orville

Spotted: two Gossip Girl alums, reuniting on the set of The Orville.

Leighton Meester will guest-star on Fox’s space adventure series, which recently added Jessica Szohr as a full-time cast member, EW has learned exclusively.

Meester will share scenes with Szohr, who plays a new crew member aboard the U.S.S. Orville. Details about Meester’s role weren’t made available at this time.

Created by and starring Seth MacFarlane, The Orville is set to blast off for season 2 on Sunday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, though a regular time slot for the series has not yet been announced. (The show aired on Thursday nights last season.) The episode featuring Meester is slated to air early next year.

Meester, who will appear this fall in the ABC comedy Single Parents, has ties to Fox: Last season, she starred on the short-lived Fox comedy Making History, and guest-starred in an episode of The Last Man on Earth. She joins an Orville guest cast roster that in season 1 included Charlize Theron, Liam Neeson, and Rob Lowe.

MacFarlane and the rest of the Orville team will journey to San Diego on July 21 for a Comic-Con panel that will offer up a first look at season 2.