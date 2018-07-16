The one thing everyone can pretty much agree on is that high school is tough.

“Does everyone’s life suck in high school? Yeah, kinda,” says Busy Philipps in an exclusive clip from A&E’s upcoming Cultureshock episode, Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary.

In the video above, Philipps — who played Kim Kelly in the beloved short-lived show — and the rest of her Freaks and Geeks family reflect on their awkward teen years.

“Those are growing pains,” says Linda Cardellini (Lindsay Weir). “You think you know so much, and you’re just so relatively small in the world. You’re so young in the world.”

But, as Jason Segel (Nick Andopolis) notes, “High school is where you kind of become who you are.”

In 1999, Freaks and Geeks premiered on NBC, capturing the everyday hardships and joys of teenage life in America. The show was canceled after just one season but went on to become a cult classic and launch the careers of its actors and executive producer Judd Apatow.

“I’m so glad that the most awkward moments in my childhood were actually captured on film in the context of a really great show,” says John Francis Daley, who played Sam, the dorky yet lovable little brother of Lindsay (Cardellini).

Directed by Brent Hodge (I Am Chris Farley), Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary also chronicles the making and legacy of the show — itself a late-blooming hit — through feature interviews with the cast, Apatow, and creator Paul Feig. Plus, there are stories about almost casting Britney Spears, feeling an obligation to make a follow-up film, and turning the wrap party into a graduation for Rogen.

Produced by Meredith Corporation’s Four M Studios in association with Entertainment Weekly, Cultureshock‘s Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.