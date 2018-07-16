Chad Michael Murray to star in Hallmark Christmas movie

One Tree Hill alums Danneel Ackles, Hilarie Burton, Robert Buckley, and Antwon Tanner made some news a few weeks ago when it was announced that they would reunite for the Lifetime movie The Christmas Contract. Now comes word that another One Tree Hill veteran — and a very important one at that — is set to show some holiday cheer in his very own Yuletide film.

Chad Michael Murray has signed on to star in Hallmark Channel movie The Wise Men with Jessy Schram, EW has learned exclusively. In the film, Maggie (Schram) must ensure that three adult sons of her boss arrive home for Christmas. But when a blizzard hits, Maggie persuades the eldest son and her co-worker, Danny (Murray), to assist her in navigating this cross-country journey while trying to shut down the blossoming romance that is coming with this snowstorm.

Murray’s recent TV credits include ABC’s Agent Carter and CMT’s Sun Records, and the actor stars in the upcoming horror film Camp Cold Brook.

Hallmark recently added two new original Christmas movies to its late, bringing the total to a record 36 Yuletide films that will air later this year on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The slate features two book adaptations starring Hallmark Christmas queens Lacey Chabert and Candace Cameron Bure, as well as a fourth When Calls the Heart flick that will bridge seasons 5 and 6.

