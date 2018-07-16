Becca’s “journey” on The Bachelorette is beginning to wind down, so it’s almost time to turn our attention to a crab-ridden beach in Sayulita, Mexico — home of the sleaziest member of the Bachelor franchise family, Bachelor in Paradise. In this exclusive first look at season 5, we get a tantalizing peek at many of our Bachelor Nation favorites in sunburned action. Look, there’s Joe the grocer!

ABC

And our future Bachelor (please please please) Wills with another epic reaction shot to the camera!

ABC

Nice new ‘do, buddy! Awww, and there’s adorable Venmo John watching Krystal get in somebody’s face.

ABC

Also spotted: Tia, Bibi, Jordan the Male Model (in a head-to-toe Hawaiian print ensemble), Eric B., Kendall, Annaliese, Chelsea, Kenny, Kevin from Bachelor Winter Games, and Nysha. (Don’t recognize half of those names? You’re not alone. Get a refresher on the cast here.)

Based on this brief glimpse, it looks like everyone’s bringing their trainwreck A-game, which is exactly what we want from this sweaty social experiment. Who are you most excited to see fall apart, rose lovers?

Bachelor in Paradise season 5 premieres Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. on ABC.