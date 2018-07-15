Sacha Baron Cohen puts 10 minutes of new show online

Showtime has put 10 minutes of Sacha Baron Cohen’s provocative new stunt show online.

Above is an extended preview of the new series, which includes Cohen interviewing gun rights advocates Philip Van Cleave and Larry Pratt while in disguise as one of his new characters, Colonel Erran Morad, a purported anti-terrorism expert.

The series has drawn condemnation from targets duped by the actor comedian, including former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, talk show host Joe Walsh, and broadcast news legend Ted Koppel.

The first episode of the series, Who Is America?, is already available on Showtime’s streaming service and will air on the linear cable channel tonight at 10 p.m. ET.