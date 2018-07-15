Doctor Who teaser introduces Jodie Whittaker's three companions

To read more on Doctor Who and get a preview of Comic-Con 2018, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

The title character of Doctor Who is rarely without one or two so-called “companions.” But in the upcoming season of the long-running science-fiction series, Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor will have three new friends aboard her TARDIS: Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yasmin (Mandip Gill), and Graham (Bradley Walsh).

The first footage to feature that trio was released Sunday by the BBC during the World Cup final, and it shows the threesome’s respective “timey wimey”-ness seemingly being affected by Whittaker’s two-hearted alien, who appears at the end.

This is not the first time the Doctor has traveled with what amounts to a small posse of companions. When EW recently spoke with new Who showrunner Chris Chibnall for this week’s cover story, he was quick to point out that William Hartnell’s original Doctor had three companions in the show’s very first season, which premiered way back in 1963.

“Doctor Who is a big, popular, inclusive show,” said Chibnall. “I wanted to feel that everybody who tunes in, around the world, has a character they can relate to.”

The new season of Doctor Who will premiere this fall on BBC America. Watch the clip with Whittaker, Cole, Gill, and Walsh above.