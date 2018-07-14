DuckTales exclusive: First look at the return of an iconic TaleSpin character

To read more and get a preview of Comic-Con 2018, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

The original DuckTales anchored the Disney Afternoon, the afterschool lineup full of theme songs you’re still humming decades later. The cartoon’s revival already featured an appearance by fellow Disney Afternooner Darkwing Duck, and another fan favorite appears on July 28.

Sky pirate Don Karnage was a baddie on TaleSpin (which, reminder, was The Jungle Book with jets and anti-corporatism). “Having a bunch of sky pirates show up, you expect planes and guns,” says executive producer Matt Youngberg. “Our whole M.O. with DuckTales has been: take a convention you understand already and give it another layer.” So the rebooted airborne privateer attacks the Duck family…with a choreographed musical number!

Jane the Virgin‘s Jaime Camil lends his (Broadway-trained) voice to the role. “Don Karnage is devastatingly good looking and very sure of himself,” says Camil. “He loves to sing, he loves to dance, he loves to be the center of attention.”

This limelight-seeking behavior makes him an unexpected counterpart for Dewey (Ben Schwartz), a blue-wearing attention-seeker. “Dewey is our middle child,” says co-producer Francisco Angones, “always trying to figure out how to stand out in the most dramatic way possible.” The dramatic result is heavy on music, with piratical chanteys that could finally push that Gummi Bears theme music out of your head.