Queer Eye renewed for season 3 set in Kansas City

Can you believe? Netflix has renewed Queer Eye for a third season!

Following two hit seasons of its wildly popular reboot of the Queer Eye for the Straight Guy reality series, the streaming service announced Friday the Fab Five will serve up a fresh batch of eight episodes next year.

Cohosts Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, and Tan France will all return for season 3 as they aim to transform the lives of new subjects when production begins on Monday. Though seasons 1 and 2 took place in and around Atlanta, the boys are heading to Kansas City, Missouri for the show’s third go-round.

#QueerEye has been renewed for Season 3!! See you soon, Kansas City 🌈 pic.twitter.com/llPPDEmVG4 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 13, 2018

Netflix’s announcement comes one day after Queer Eye scored four Emmy nominations from the Television Academy, in the structured reality program, casting, picture editing, and cinematography categories.

Cameras will roll on season 3 of the Queer Eye revival just one day after the 15th anniversary of the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy‘s July 15, 2003 broadcast debut. The program (starring Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley, and Jai Rodriguez), which aired for five seasons, won the Emmy for outstanding reality program in 2004.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Queer Eye reboot are streaming now on Netflix.